Suman 21 muertos por tiroteo en Texas: 18 niños y 3 adultos

By
JRZ
-

El senador Ronald Gutierrez informó a medios de comunicación locales que ya suman 21 muertos por el tiroteo registrado en una primaria de Texas.

De acuerdo con el funcionario, se tiene el reporte de 18 niños y tres adultos fallecidos en el ataque.

Excélsior

