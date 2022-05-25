El senador Ronald Gutierrez informó a medios de comunicación locales que ya suman 21 muertos por el tiroteo registrado en una primaria de Texas.

De acuerdo con el funcionario, se tiene el reporte de 18 niños y tres adultos fallecidos en el ataque.

#BREAKING: Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D) — who represents Uvalde, Texas where the elementary school shooting took place — says on CNN that the death toll is now *21* people, including 18 children. pic.twitter.com/0eF5PXhJMx

